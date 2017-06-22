Tips on using social media to grow a small business

Deb Bilbao, Business Consultant at the Salt Lake Chamber's Women's Business Center, along with small business owner Lydia Martinez of Elle Marketing and Events, share their insights into using social media to help grow a small business. For more information and free resources, go here.
