1/2 cup almond milk

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

1 cup frozen strawberries

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 teaspoons chia seeds

1/2 cup granola

1/4 cup almonds, walnuts or pecans (optional)

1 banana, sliced

4-5 fresh strawberries, sliced

Place the first 6 ingredients (through chia seeds) in a blender. Blend until mostly smooth. Place mixture in serving bowls. Top with granola and nuts, if using. Place banana and strawberry slices on top. Serve immediately.

