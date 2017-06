Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dietitian Trish Brimhall gives us simple ideas for taking salad to the next level. For more ideas from her, go here.

Following the Choose My Plate guidelines of ½ produce, ¼ grains and ¼ protein makes for a great main dish salad recipe. Keep the backbone ingredients healthful and balanced, and the smaller, cameo-type ingredients such as dressings and toppings in balance and you`ll have a nutritious meal to get excited about.