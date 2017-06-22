× Sex abuse suspect has been around children for 30 years, Orem Police say

OREM, Utah — An 81-year-old man was booked into the Utah County Jail Wednesday in connection with a sex crime investigation, and police said the suspect “has been in a position where he has been around children for the past 30 years.”

Kenneth Higa faces six counts of aggravated forcible sexual abuse and two counts of object rape.

Police said they began investigating Higa after an incident was reported to them on June 12.

“[The Utah Division of Child and Family Services] notified us of a 14 year old female victim that had come forward about some alleged sexual abuse that had occurred in Orem,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.