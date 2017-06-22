× Sen. Lee and three others ‘not ready’ to vote for Senate health care bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, and three other Republican senators issued a joint statement Thursday, saying they are not ready to vote for the newly-unveiled Senate health care bill.

Lee joined Senators Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Ron Johnson, R-WI and Rand Paul, R-KY, in a response to the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017.

“Currently, for a variety of reasons, we are not ready to vote for this bill, but we are open to negotiation and obtaining more information before it is brought to the floor. There are provisions in this draft that represent an improvement to our current healthcare system but it does not appear this draft as written will accomplish the most important promise that we made to Americans: to repeal Obamacare and lower their healthcare costs,” the four senators wrote.

The closely guarded Senate health care bill written entirely behind closed doors finally became public Thursday in a do-or-die moment for the Republican Party’s winding efforts to repeal Obamacare.