Big Budah’s blog: Fatherhood and life lessons

My blog entries have been reduced to once a month. It is very overwhelming with all the activities on top of work, and I feel I wouldn’t have been able to experience it fully or attend if it were not for what I call a life-saving procedure through BMI Utah and the Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

I recognize the hand of God in my life and thank him for the bounty of blessings in my life. I am grateful for the opportunity to extend my employment with Fox 13 News by signing a new contract. Some people may say that some things don’t always relate to one another, like my daughter Sister Te’o serving an LDS mission has no bearing on my work life. I say that, it is because of her service that I am able to be blessed in my efforts.

I celebrated a birthday and Father’s Day, which meant lots of good family times and memories as well as paying respects to my father, who left me with the legacy that education is important. He said that no matter what you do in life, if you get a degree no one can ever take that away. So I am reflective and filled with humility as I think of the experiences and lessons I learned from my Dad and also at the University of Utah to complete the circle.

I got to meet legendary big air athlete and innovator Travis Pastrana, who is one of the most down to earth and humble celebrities I have ever had the chance to meet.

This week was my first week back to hitting the gym. I had suffered an injury and just took about a month off to really recuperate, and I am so glad I did. I feel better than I have felt in a long time.

Thank you for all the love and support, especially those that helped me get me to this point in my life: BMI Utah, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, FOX 13 News and all of my family & friends.

