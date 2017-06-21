Tips for getting your baby to sleep safely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teresa Betzer spoke on behalf of the Violence and Injury Prevention Program at Utah Department of Health and shared some tips that all parents should be aware of when it comes to their babies.

• Infant sleep-related deaths are one of the leading causes of death for Utah infants ages one month to one year. The majority of these deaths are in an unsafe sleep environment.

• Placing infants on their backs to sleep and providing them with a safe sleep environment reduces the risk of SIDS as well as deaths from other causes, such as suffocation.

To read the specific guidelines she talked about go here.