Recipe: Sun Butter Monster Protein Bites and Kettle Corn

Lisa Danielson introduced us to SunButter, a spread made from sunflower seeds that not only packs a protein punch but is also great for those with food allergies. To find out where to purchase some near you go here.

Sunbutter Monster Protein Bites

2 cups oats

1 cup Sunbutter

½ cup honey

½ cup unsweetened coconut

¼ cup ground flaxseed

1 tsp vanilla

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup mini chocolate chips

¼ cup mini m and ms

1. Place oats in a high powered blender. Pulse 3-4 times until they are broken down, but not turned into flour

2. Mix dry ingredients in small bowl. Oats, coconut, flaxseed, and salt

3. Place Sunbutter and honey into stand mixer. Pulse until combined. Add in vanilla

4. Slowly add dry ingredients to wet in the mixer. Stir in chips and m and ms

5. Scoop with 2-inch cookie scoop into balls onto cookie sheet. Place in refrigerator. Will keep good up to a week. Place in the freezer in an airtight container for longer storage.

Sunbutter Kettle Corn

½ cup popcorn kernels

¼ cup coconut oil

½ cup sun butter

¼ cup honey

1 tsp salt

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla

1. Place popcorn kernels in an air popper. Allow all the kernels to pop into a bowl and set aside.

2. Place coconut oil, sun butter, and honey in small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until combined

3. Remove from heat ( do not allow to boil) and add in vanilla, salt, and cinnamon

4. Pour mixture over popcorn and mix so all the kernels are coated.

5. Serve immediately or store e in gallon Ziploc bag in the fridge.