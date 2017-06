Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yes, this may be a gender reveal first and it's from a couple in Oklahoma.

The future parents went "noodling" to find out if they are having a boy or girl.

Don't know what noodling is? No worries. Most people outside of Oklahoma or Texas don't either.

As you can see in the video, the men pulled a fish with a pink tag out of the water using nothing but their hands, revealing it's a girl!

Shelby and Colt Moore said baby Collins Taylor Moore is due this December.