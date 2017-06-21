Lawsuit to be filed against Utah over special election to replace Chaffetz

SALT LAKE CITY — A would-be candidate who wants to be on the ballot to replace resigning Congressman Jason Chaffetz plans to file a lawsuit this morning against the state.

The United Utah Party and Jim Bennett will sue Lt. Governor Spencer Cox over Bennett being blocked from being a “provisional” candidate while it waits certification as a political party from the Utah State Elections Office.

“Not only has the Utah Elections Office refused to allow Bennett to file, it also has not yet certified the party itself, despite the fact that the United Utah Party party submitted the necessary documentation and signatures to become a qualified political party with the Utah Elections Office more than three weeks ago,” the party said in a statement to FOX 13 on Wednesday.

The United Utah Party complains that Third Congressional District candidates John Curtis and Tanner Ainge were certified quickly.

This is the second lawsuit to be filed over the special election to replace Chaffetz, who quits on June 30. He has said he is having a bit of a “mid-life crisis,” and wanting to spend more time with his family. He has also been rumored to be considering a job with the FOX News Channel.

On Tuesday, the House Speaker and House Minority Leader held a joint meeting to blast Governor Gary Herbert over the process for the special election, arguing he overstepped his authority.

