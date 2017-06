BRIAN HEAD, Utah – The Utah Department of Environmental Quality says smoke from the Brian Head fire will have minimal health effects on Utahns.

The Utah DEQ says a high-pressure dome is dispersing the smoke at ground level but it won’t greatly affect residents’ health.

Up higher in the air column, smoke is amassing and visibility in the area, including the national parks, will be affected.

How is the #BrianHeadFire effecting #AirQuality? Pics below are from @NOAA and show the ground level and full column of air in the region. pic.twitter.com/Y3Ad7E8V4y — Utah DEQ (@UtahDEQ) June 21, 2017