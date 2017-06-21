Chicken Cilantro Lime Pasta Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

8 oz. whole wheat pasta, any shape

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked, cut into bite size pieces

1 medium mango, seeded, peeled, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium avocado, seed removed, diced

1/4 medium red or white onion, chopped

1 medium bell pepper, seeds removed, chopped

1 medium tomato, diced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1/4 cup lime juice

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Cool.

In a large bowl, the pasta and the next 7 ingredients (through cilantro). In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, oil, mustard, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, no salt seasoning and pepper. Pour over the chicken salad. Mix well.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours for best flavor.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute