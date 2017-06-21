Chicken Cilantro Lime Pasta Salad

8 oz. whole wheat pasta, any shape
1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked, cut into bite size pieces
1 medium mango, seeded, peeled, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 medium avocado, seed removed, diced
1/4 medium red or white onion, chopped
1 medium bell pepper, seeds removed, chopped
1 medium tomato, diced
1/4 cup fresh cilantro
1/4 cup lime juice
1/3 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Cool.
In a large bowl, the pasta and the next 7 ingredients (through cilantro). In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, oil, mustard, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, no salt seasoning and pepper. Pour over the chicken salad. Mix well.
Refrigerate for at least 2 hours for best flavor.
Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute