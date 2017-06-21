Beauty Buzz: Smell like clean laundry all the time!

If you love the smell of clean laundry then this perfume is for you! Brooke claims it is her favorite scent of all time. The "Clean Warm Cotton" scent is only sold online at Ulta and is $20 for the rollerball style. Go here for more details.