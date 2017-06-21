3 men missing from Vernal found dead, family friend says

VERNAL, Utah — The bodies of three Vernal men who disappeared in May have been found in a submerged vehicle, a family friend told FOX 13 Wednesday.

The bodies were found in a truck that was pulled from the Green River Wednesday morning, according to the family friend.

Vernal Police were first contacted on May 26 regarding the disappearance of 33-year-old Robert Alan Spoon, 33-year-old Jason Ralph Tilt and 29-year-old Jacob Douglas Tilt.

In late May, family members and law enforcement officials searched areas in the Uintah Basin where they suspected the three men may have gone, but were unsuccessful in locating them at the time.

Spoon, Tilt and Tilt were last seen on May 22 after a softball game. Vernal Police followed up on several leads, but they said most of the leads were speculative or based on rumors.