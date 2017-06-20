Ogden apartment fire displaces 11; no word on cause

OGDEN, Utah – Ogden Fire crews have put out a fire at an apartment building near 1429 E. Canyon Cove overnight.

Fire crews were called to the home at 3:33 a.m. for a fire in the west stairwell of the building.

Firefighter said all residents were able to get out of the building.

The fire damaged three stories of the building; six apartments have fire and water damage and 11 residents were displaced.

Officials said 24 units were evacuated and no one was seriously injured.

Fire crews are investigating what sparked the flames.