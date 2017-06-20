Man shot after small explosion in Brussels train station

BRUSSELS – Belgian Police said the situation is under control at Brussels Central Station on Tuesday after reports of explosions.

The Belgium Crisis Center said the military neutralized an individual as part of securing the scene.

According to the BBC, authorities shot the suspect.

“Incident with an individual at the station @BruxellesCentral … Situation under control but please follow the instructions #SNCB,” police said on Twitter.

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said emergency services are on site. Armed patrols, including a bomb disposal unit, surrounded the station.

Remy Bonnaffe said he was inside the station when an explosion went off, followed by a fire.

“The bang was very loud, it was like a very big firework that just went up in front of my nose,” he said. “The fire was very small. It was a very small explosion but a very loud bang.”

Arash Aazami was walking into the train station when he saw people running out of the building. A restaurant next door let him and others inside as police secured the station.

“There’s a lot of military here, but the situation seems to be contained,” Aazami said. “There’s no sign of panic.”