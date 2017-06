× Large brush fire forces evacuations in Orem

OREM, Utah — Some Orem homes are being evacuated from their home Tuesday afternoon due to a brush fire in Orem.

According to a representative for the Orem Fire Department, the fire occurred on Palisade Drive, near 1200 E and Center St.

The fire isn’t threatening any structures, but it could spread due to wind.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the Orem Fire Department reported crews were working on hot spots.

