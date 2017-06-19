Little 4-year-old Sophia has a huge following on social media thanks to her modeling skills and similarities to pop star Selena Gomez. Sophia's mom started posting photos of the singer and the little girl side-by-side on "Twinning Tuesday" and they immediately found popularity online. Sophia's fans are treated to a brand new photo each Tuesday, where Sophia has been styled to look like the pop star. Little Sophia says she would love to meet Selena Gomez one day if she can. You can follow her at: @model_sophia3
4-year-old model is Instagram sensation
-
2-year-old defends choice of doll to cashier: ‘I’m a pretty girl. She’s a pretty girl.’
-
Las Vegas men arrested for allegedly encouraging teens to rape special education student
-
Photo shows father seconds before he disappeared into Mississippi River trying to save son
-
Utah mom boxing her way to an Olympic dream
-
‘Miracles happen every day’: Utah family finds silver lining amid ashes of house fire
-
-
Little girl mistakes prom-bound teen for a princess
-
Pennsylvania day care worker charged with pushing 4-year-old down stairs
-
‘Oh, just leave her’; Mother who abandoned 2-year-old in grocery store identified
-
Manchester Arena attack: 8-year-old girl among the dead at Ariana Grande concert
-
Hearts 4 Paws: Sophia
-
-
Police: Mom left sleeping 3-year-old locked in car so she could shop at Walmart
-
Manchester police identify bomber in attack at Ariana Grande concert
-
Girl, 4, sexually assaulted after teen crawls through her bedroom window: police