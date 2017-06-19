$10K reward offered for info in Woods Cross bank robbery

WOODS CROSS, Utah — The Woods Cross Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an armed bank robbery.

Police said the suspect entered Utah First Credit Union at 1520 S 500 W Monday afternoon and presented a black handgun, pointing it at everyone in the building.

The suspect wore a gray hoodie, a black and gray camouflage bandanna, black sunglasses, blue jeans, white shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime is urged to call Det. Jen Hicks at 801-298-6000. A $10,000 reward is being offered for a credible tip that leads to the capture of the suspect.