Vehicle hits pedestrians in London causing ‘a number of casualties’

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers were called just after midnight Sunday to an incident on Seven Sisters Road.

Video shows the scene where officers are responding to reports of a vehicle collision with pedestrians in London https://t.co/LvH4zrUWI0 pic.twitter.com/C0DJALzFku — CNN (@CNN) June 19, 2017

We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it. — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 18, 2017

Police are on the scene and are dealing with a major incident in Seven Sisters Road https://t.co/eYPjbVvlZG pic.twitter.com/BzVdQUNfw8 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 19, 2017

“There has been one person arrested. Inquiries continue. More information will be released when confirmed,” police said.

