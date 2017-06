Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Salt Lake City firefighters are battling a three alarm fire in the area of 4th east and Milton Avenue.

Traffic on emergency scanners indicates several propane tanks have exploded in a shed and the fire is very hot.

Crews are working to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Resident, Madalena McNeil tweeted this video of the fire, and gave Fox 13 permission to use it.