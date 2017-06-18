Lagoon’s ‘Terroride” undergoes a massive renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, Utah -- Last fall, Fox 13's Todd Tanner told us the story of Lagoon's missing mural which used to be part of the "Terroride," but now things have changed a lot.

The Terroride has undergone a massive renovation and has just re-opened.

Most people go to Lagoon for fun in the sun, but many have also been drawn into the darkness that is the Terroride, and after 50 years, Lagoon says it was time to tweak the terror.

The changes start on the outside, the original mural from 50 years ago is back.

"We wanted to bring it back because even I remember when I was a little kid, I remember staring at that mural wondering what could possibly be inside," said Julie Freed Howa, Director of special events at Lagoon.

The original mural was moved indoors to an office area to get it out of the elements and to protect its aging paint and plywood.

This is a replica, but it brings back the mood the Terroride's creator wanted you to step into.

"Bill Tracy was a legend in the amusement park industry," Howa said, "He made over 80 dark rides in the sixties and seventies, and now there are only seven left in the nation, and we're lucky enough to have have two, the Terroride and Dracula's Castle."

Which begs the question: Why re-imagine the Terroride and and mess with the work of a master?

"It's the same terroride that they'll remember but we've added some lighting, and there were treasures in there that we just didn't even know that we had, because they'd been hidden for so long," Howa said.

Since we don't want to spoil your next trip on the Terroride, you won't see much of the interior in this story.

"We got some new things in there," Howa said, "And we kept all the classics."

Expect a dose of nostalgia, even if the girls in the torture chamber are more covered up than they used to be. And watch for details you might have missed before, like the real hair on him, right down to his knuckles.

And keep your eyes open for Bill Tracy's headstone. He died in 1094, but maybe he never went away.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the Terroride was haunted," Howa said, "It would not surprise anyone that works here, that's been here after hours, after dark."