Brian Head Fire doubles in size overnight to nearly 1,000 acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIAN HEAD, Utah - A human-caused wildfire Northeast of the town of Brian Head, grew to 957 acres overnight according to fire officials.

The fire is 0% contained, according to a press release sent out Sunday morning, but Fox 13's Robert Boyd says, he has been told by officials that crews may be able to get the wildfire 10% contained by the end of the day.

The press release also indicated that the fire has destroyed 1 home, and damaged another one. In addition, multiple structures and the Parowan Valley watershed is threatened.

Brian Head, Iron County, Dixie National Forest and BLM lands are all threatened by the blaze.

On Saturday 750 people were evacuated, but out of those only about 100 were permanent residents, the rest were vacationing there, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

Highway 143 was shut down, Saturday as well, it remains closed Sunday morning at Second Left Hand Canyon Road to the junction of Highway 148 near Cedar Breaks National Monument.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated throughout the day.