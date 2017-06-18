× Boil order for the town of Torrey in Wayne County

TORREY, Utah — Residents of the town of Torrey are being asked to boil water due to a possible bacterial contamination of the town’s water supply.

The St. George News reports the water system in the town near Capitol Reef National Park was compromised when a spring transmission line broke, causing water storage tanks to empty.

The negative pressure may have created a pathway for bacteria or other contaminants to enter the water system, according to an advisory the town issued.

The line has been fixed and the tanks are refilling, but the boil order will remain in effect for a few more days.

Any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food should be boiled for at least a minute.