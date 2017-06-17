Utah GOP delegates pick candidate to replace Congressman Jason Chaffetz

PROVO — Utah Republican Party delegates nominated Chris Herrod as their candidate to replace resigning Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

The former state lawmaker won in a stunning upset on Saturday, besting Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, after five rounds of voting.

Herrod will now go on to face Provo Mayor John Curtis and Tanner Ainge in the Republican primary in August. Both Curtis and Ainge had previously gathered signatures, securing themselves a spot on the ballot.

At a special nominating convention on Saturday at Timpview High School, 794 of the 1,100 delegates voted on 11 candidates who touted their conservative credentials to delegates in the 3rd Congressional District.

In speeches, the candidates all sought to portray themselves as battling Washington, D.C., despite the GOP controlling all branches of government. Only party activist Debbie Aldrich endorsed President Trump, and Henderson only spoke of working with Congressman Chaffetz.

Ainge was a no-show, having previously gathered signatures. He posted on Twitter about moving ahead to the primary election.

In the first round of voting, Shayne Row, Keith Kuder and Debbie Aldrich were eliminated. As the day stretched on, GOP delegates voted overwhelmingly to skip rounds of speeches to keep voting.

Chaffetz is leaving office at the end of this month. He previously has said he was having a little bit of a “midlife crisis” and wanted to spend more time with his family.

The Utah GOP is deep in debt and couldn’t afford to put on Saturday’s convention. Chaffetz paid for it out of his own pocket. Newly-elected party chairman Rob Anderson said the party is about $400,000 in debt right now.

They passed cans around at Saturday’s convention and raised a little over $3,500.

Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as details become available…