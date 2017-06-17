Seven US soldiers wounded in ‘green on blue’ act in Afghanistan

CAMP SHAHEEN, NORTHERN AFGHANISTAN (CNN) — Seven US military service members were wounded Saturday in an insider attack at Camp Shaheen in northern Afghanistan, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said.

The wounded troops have been evacuated for treatment, the mission said in a statement. No US troops were killed.

The attack appears to have been a “green-on-blue” act by an Afghan soldier, a coalition official told CNN.

Initially, an Afghan military spokesman said four foreign soldiers were wounded when an Afghan soldier opened fire on foreign troops in Mazar-e Sharif. That spokesman did not identify the nationality of the injured soldiers.

The NATO-led mission said it has opened an investigation.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense also is investigating, said Abdul Qhahar Aram, head of strategic communication and public affairs for the 209 Shahin Corps.

A massive attack in April on the same Shaheen base by Taliban militants left scores of Afghan soldiers dead.

Earlier this week, a convoy carrying US and Afghan forces was struck by a roadside bomb and came under small arms fire. The convoy returned fire in self-defense, and there were no US casualties, NATO said in a statement.

Last Saturday, three US soldiers were killed and another was wounded during a joint US-Afghan military operation in Afghanistan’s Achin district. The Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack.