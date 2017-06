× Hiker dies in Bell Canyon

SANDY, Utah– A 39-year-old man died from serious injuries after falling several hundred feet while hiking in Bell Canyon Saturday morning, according to Unified Police.

Crews began searching for the victim in the area of Big Horn Peak, which is three to four hours from the trail head, at about 10 a.m.

UPD say the hiker fell about 200 to 500 feet. Paramedics were attempting to recover the body early Saturday afternoon.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.