× Salt Lake City man arrested on suspicion of downloading child pornography

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Salt Lake City man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a probable cause statement, Preston Daniel Waldrop downloaded files of a naked prepubescent girl with an adult male.

An undercover officer with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was on a peer to peer network when the child porn was discovered.

ICAC agents executed a search warrant for Waldrop’s house and removed a computer which was determined to have child pornography stored on its files.

Waldrop invoked his Miranda Rights and requested an attorney.

Waldrop has a prior third degree felony conviction of enticing a minor over the internet so the Utah Attorney General’s Office has requested bail in the amount of $500,000.