Man killed when truck pulls in front of motorcycle riders in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah - One man was killed and another seriously injured when a panel truck turned in front of a group of motorcycle riders in Ogden.

Lt. Nate Hutchinson with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of a motorcycle accident.

Hutchinson said the group of riders was traveling eastbound in the 800 west block of 21st street when the driver of a panel-type truck pulled in front of them.

Two riders were forced to lay their motorcycles down and collided with the truck. One was declared dead at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Their names haven't been released, but Lt.Hutchinson says the deceased is a 49 year old male from West Valley City.

The investigation into what caused the accident is still underway.