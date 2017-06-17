Humane Society of Utah Summer Adoption Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Humane Society of Utah is having an off-site summer adoption event on Saturday.

All HSU pets will be at the PetSmart in Salt Lake City at 1830 South 389 West until 6 p.m. The adoption fee is $50 for all pets.

Nori, the Chihuahua was all dolled up for her minute of fame on this morning's Good Day Utah. She is spayed, microchipped, up to date on her vaccinations, and will available for adoption at PetSmart.

The Humane Society of Utah is also having the "Wags to Wishes" Gala at 6 p.m. Fox 13’s Kerri Cronk and Allison Croghan will be the masters of ceromony tonight at the gala. The event is sold out.