Fox 13’s Robert Boyd on way to Brian Head wildfire

Posted 7:05 pm, June 17, 2017, by

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Fox 13's Robert Boyd is en route to Iron County to cover the wildfire that has forced the evacuation of the entire town of Brian Head. Robert will have the latest in a live report at nine, but he sent us this preview as he and photographer Mark Johnson drive to southern Utah.