Fast-moving wildfire threatens Brian Head; entire town evacuated

BRIAN HEAD, Utah - A human-caused wildfire erupted just outside of Brian Head Saturday, prompting an evacuation of the entire resort town, fire officials said.

The wildfire had burned 350 acres as of 3:30 p.m., according to Mike Nelton, with the southwest region of the Utah Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

The Brian Head Fire Marshal's Office says State Road 143 from Parowan to Brian Head has been closed. Residents were asked to evacuate the south side of town.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire, saying only that they believe it was human-caused.

This is a developing story.

