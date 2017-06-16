Elisa Barber with The Baking Hive shares a sweet recipe for Father's Day weekend.
Flower Pot Father`s Day Toffee Pecan Cinnamon Rolls
INGREDIENTS:
4 cups Flour
1 1/2 teaspoon Salt
2 teaspoons Sugar
2 Tablespoon Oil (olive or vegetable)
2 Tablespoons Butter
2 1/2 teaspoons Yeast
1 1/2 cups Warm Water
Filling:
1/4 Cup Butter (soft)
1/2 Cup Brown Sugar
2 teaspoons Cinnamon
1/4 Cup Toasted Pecans
1/4 Cup Caramel or Toffee Sauce
Directions:
-Oil clean 4' or 6' (new) terra cotta pots with cooking spray or crisco.
-In a jug, let yeast dissolve in warm water (1 1/2 cups warm water).
-In a bow of a stand mixers, fitted with a dough hook. mix flour, salt and sugar. Rub butter and olive oil into the flour mixture.
-Pour water-yeast mixture into flour mixture, mix and then kneed on medium-high speed for 8-10 min until dough is soft and silky and no longer sticky.
-On floured surface, roll out dough into a big rectangle.
-Spread soft butter all over the surface, sprinkle with brown sugar, cinnamon, chopped toasted pecans, and drizzle with toffee or caramel sauce.
-Roll-up starting on wisest side of dough. Cut into desired size rolls. and place in well oiled pot.
-Cover with clean cloth/towel and let rise until doubles in size.
-Bake for 20-30 min in a preheated 400 F oven.
-Drizzle with more toffee cause or cool and ice with cream cheese icing.
ENJOY!!
Then divide dough into well-oiled flower pots (6-4' or 3-6' tara cotta pots), bush tops with egg wash and bake in oven preheated to 400 F for 20-25 min.
-Let cool for 10 min and then remove from pot and enjoy!
