Elisa Barber with The Baking Hive shares a sweet recipe for Father's Day weekend.

Flower Pot Father`s Day Toffee Pecan Cinnamon Rolls

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups Flour

1 1/2 teaspoon Salt

2 teaspoons Sugar

2 Tablespoon Oil (olive or vegetable)

2 Tablespoons Butter

2 1/2 teaspoons Yeast

1 1/2 cups Warm Water

Filling:

1/4 Cup Butter (soft)

1/2 Cup Brown Sugar

2 teaspoons Cinnamon

1/4 Cup Toasted Pecans

1/4 Cup Caramel or Toffee Sauce

Directions:

-Oil clean 4' or 6' (new) terra cotta pots with cooking spray or crisco.

-In a jug, let yeast dissolve in warm water (1 1/2 cups warm water).

-In a bow of a stand mixers, fitted with a dough hook. mix flour, salt and sugar. Rub butter and olive oil into the flour mixture.

-Pour water-yeast mixture into flour mixture, mix and then kneed on medium-high speed for 8-10 min until dough is soft and silky and no longer sticky.

-On floured surface, roll out dough into a big rectangle.

-Spread soft butter all over the surface, sprinkle with brown sugar, cinnamon, chopped toasted pecans, and drizzle with toffee or caramel sauce.

-Roll-up starting on wisest side of dough. Cut into desired size rolls. and place in well oiled pot.

-Cover with clean cloth/towel and let rise until doubles in size.

-Bake for 20-30 min in a preheated 400 F oven.

-Drizzle with more toffee cause or cool and ice with cream cheese icing.

ENJOY!!

Then divide dough into well-oiled flower pots (6-4' or 3-6' tara cotta pots), bush tops with egg wash and bake in oven preheated to 400 F for 20-25 min.

-Let cool for 10 min and then remove from pot and enjoy!

