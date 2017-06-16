× Three juveniles taken to hospitals after altercation leads to stabbing outside Valley Fair Mall

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three teens were taken to hospitals Friday after a fight escalated into a stabbing outside of Valley Fair Mall.

Roxeanne Vainuku of the West Valley City Police Department said things began around 2:20 p.m. outside of Valley Fair Mall, 3601 South 2700 West.

Vainuku said there was a dispute of some kind between the victim and two suspects, which escalated to physical fight. The victim suffered a stab wound during the altercation.

The two suspects suffered cuts, likely from their own weapons.

All three juveniles were taken to hospitals to be treated. The two suspects had wounds described as “very minor” while the victim had more significant injuries including a puncture wound to the torso area.

While the altercation was near the mall, the incident did not affect business there.

Police say they are investigating the possibility the incident is gang related.

The parties involved have not been identified.