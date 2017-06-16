Surveillance camera captures Millcreek armed robbery; Unified Police looking for suspect

MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified Police hope someone can help them identify the suspect in an armed robbery that was caught on video at a Millcreek business.

Police said a Hispanic man in his 30s entered Black & White Productions, 3335 S 900 E, shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspect is accused of assaulting one of the two victims and displaying a firearm. As heard on a surveillance video recording, the suspect spoke to the victims in Spanish.

Police said the suspect took money, wallets, keys and cellphones from the two victims. He was wearing dark pants, a dark jacket and baseball hat with an “LA” logo.

Anyone with information that may help Unified Police in their investigation is urged to call detectives at 385-468-9812.