Police seek missing man with dementia who left adult son at Beaver truck stop

BEAVER, Utah — Police are asking for help locating an elderly man who suffers from dementia after he allegedly left his adult son at a truck stop in Beaver and drove away alone.

According to a missing and endangered advisory alert, police need help locating 80-year-old Arden Evans, who they say suffers from severe dementia.

The man has short gray hair and may be driving a 2004 gray Honda Odyssey van with Arizona license plate BGT0412.

According to police, Evans was traveling with his adult son but left his son at a truck stop in Beaver. The son says the pair pulled over to rest, and when he woke up he saw his father driving off in the van.

The man later stopped at a rest area in Kanarraville, where he left behind his black Labrador dog. He stopped at the rest area around 8:10 a.m. Friday.

The dog was located and taken to a shelter.

The last ping from the man’s cell phone was in the Scipio area, so officers believe the man is traveling northbound. He is on I-15, and the man’s son said he doesn’t believe his father would divert onto non-major roads.

Police did not have a photo of the man and were not immediately able to provide a more detailed description of him. Anyone who sees the man or his vehicle is asked to call Cedar Communications at 435-586-9445. In an emergency, dial 911.