Brady and Amanda Flamm tell us about their sweet daughter Millie, who passed away from leukemia in 2013. To honor her legacy, they started the Millie Princess Foundation. Every year, they put on Millie's Princess Run in Daybreak. They offer a 2 or 5k run, bounce houses, face painting, water walkers, a climbing wall, food trucks and much more. This year's royalty are two amazing cancer fighting kids - Mazy and Simon. To learn more about how you can get involved, go here.
Millie’s Princess Foundation
