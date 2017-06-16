Dave & Buster’s opening in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Dave & Buster’s, a massive game-themed entertainment restaurant, will open at The Gateway mall next year.
The mall said in a statement Friday it was thrilled to land Dave & Buster’s, which will be built in the site of the old food court.
“Coming into the Salt Lake market appealed to us for a number of reasons. The Gateway provided us with the perfect opportunity to introduce Utah families to our brand of entertainment and dining,” John Mulleady, the senior vice-president of development for Dave & Busters said in a statement released through The Gateway.
A spokesman for Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control confirmed it had granted a conditional license to the chain restaurant in May.
Dave & Buster’s is popular in other states, where people can eat, drink, play arcade games or go bowling under one roof. It has been likened to an “adult Chuck-E-Cheese.” The restaurant will be a shot in the arm for the troubled Gateway, which is undergoing a multi-million dollar reinvention as an entertainment district on the west side of downtown.
Utah’s unique liquor laws will have some restrictions for the franchise. Under the terms of a restaurant license, Dave & Buster’s must:
- Ensure that 70% of its sales are in food and no more than 30% of sales are alcohol. If it exceeds that, the liquor license could be in jeopardy.
- Customers must state an “intent to dine,” meaning they must order food before being served an alcoholic beverage.
- Dave & Buster’s would have to place a sign stating “This is a restaurant, not a bar” per state law.
- Install a half-wall or a “Zion DMZ” which keeps children at least 10 feet away from the bar.
A representative for Dave & Buster’s did not immediately return a message seeking comment.