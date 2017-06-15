Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Wraps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/2 lb. turkey sausage

6 eggs

2 tablespoons milk

1/3 cup Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese

6 large white or whole wheat tortillas

1/4 cup salsa (optional)

Hot sauce (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large frying pan up to medium high heat. Add sausage. Cook, while crumbling, for 5-6 minutes. Remove from pan. Keep warm.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper. In the same pan the turkey was cooked in, coat the bottom of the pan with non-stick spray. Over medium heat, add eggs. Cook, stirring somewhat frequently, until almost set. Add cheese and the sausage back to the pan.

Heat tortillas according to package directions. Divide egg and sausage mixture into each tortilla. Spoon mixture evenly down center of each tortilla. Roll like a burrito. Serve immediately with salsa and/or hot sauce, if desired.

Great for Father’s Day breakfast!

