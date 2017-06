Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIN HILLS, Wis. - A blimp has fallen out of the sky at the US Open in Wisconsin.

Emergency crews including a medical helicopter are on scene.

Witnesses say the blimp caught fire and then crashed into the ground.

So far, officials have not confirmed the cause or the extent of injuries, if any.

UPDATE: The blimp was an advertiser and is not connected to FOX or the USGA. We hope everyone is OK and safe. — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 15, 2017