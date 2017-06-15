× FLDS church leader Lyle Jeffs in South Dakota jail

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – Fox 13 News has confirmed that FLDS church leader Lyle Jeffs is in police custody Thursday morning.

Jeffs is in the Minnehaha County Jail in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

He’s been on the run for nearly a year after he escaped home confinement by slipping out of an FBI ankle bracelet.

Jeffs is facing charges in a massive food stamp fraud case.

The FLDS church leader was on the FBI’s most wanted list and there was a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Officials would not go in to detail how Jeffs was captured.

