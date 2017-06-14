Mexican Black Bean Burgers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1/2 small red bell pepper, finely diced

1/2 small white onion

1 small jalapeno, finely diced (optional)

1 (15 oz.) can no salt added black beans, drained

3 tablespoons cilantro, diced

1 egg

1 cup whole wheat breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon cumin

4 whole wheat buns, split

1/2 cup freshly prepared salsa

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper

In a medium skillet up to medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Saute the pepper, onion and jalapeno, if using with no salt seasoning and pepper for 3-4 minutes or until slightly softened. Let cool. Transfer to a food processor. Add the beans and pulse 2 or 3 times to roughly chop. Do not over process.

Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and gently mix in the cilantro, egg, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, no salt seasoning and pepper. Shape the mixture into 4 equal size patties.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook the burgers for 2-3 minutes per side. Toast the buns, if desired. Divide the salsa on the inside of each bun. Add one patty. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute