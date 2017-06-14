Dashcam captures wrong-way crash on I-215; UHP still looking for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A video posted on YouTube Tuesday shows a collision that happened Saturday night on I-215 in Taylorsville.

According to a representative for the Utah Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to I-215 West near 4000 S shortly before midnight after receiving a report of a vehicle that was driving north in the southbound lanes.

Upon arrival, troopers found a Hyundai Sonata and a Nissan Pathfinder blocking lanes at approximately 4500 S on I-215 West. They also found an abandoned Dodge Ram pickup truck nearby. Troopers said they found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the Ram, but they haven't identified the driver.

"The registered owner of the truck was contacted by the investigating Trooper a short time later at his residence. The owner claimed he let a friend borrow the truck for an hour," a statement from UHP said.

