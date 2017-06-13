The Buzz on Caffeine: how much you should really be having

Dietitian Tara Finnerty tells us the truth when it comes to caffeine intake. Caffeine is a stimulant - not a nutrient! -- that effects out central nervous system (bran, spinal cord, and nerves). It occurs naturally in plants and seeds such as coffee, tea leaves, and cacao beans. It is also added to numerous drinks and foods. In moderate doses, caffeine may help people of all ages feel more alert, awake or energetic, but too much may cause side effects such as depression, restlessness, nausea, impaired calcium absorption, increased anxiety, rapid heart rate, elevated blood pressure, and sleep problems. FDA guidelines for adults: Limit caffeine to 400 mg per day: 4-5 cups of coffee
