Dori Parris shows us a luxury, brand new 2018 Heartland Edge 351 JM at Terry's RV. The versatile recreational vehicle is designed with garage areas that transform into multi-purpose spaces to suit your needs. Just a few of the features include:

King size bed

Heated massage chairs

55" TV in the living area

Fireplace that actually produces heat

Gas oven with range

