Neighbor saves siblings from West Jordan house fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah - Residents have a neighbor to thank for their safety after a fire at a West Jordan home overnight.

Officials said that neighbor saw flames and smoke pouring from the house at 5 a.m.

He called 911 and started banging on windows and doors to alert those inside.

He woke up a 19-year-old who then woke up his little brother and both escaped the fire without serious injuries.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and soon learned there was another issue.

West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Reed Scharman said a gas meter was involved in the fire.

A team from Questar took care of the gas line issue to ensure the safety of all nearby.

Fire investigators say, upon initial inspection, the home will be a total loss.

The good news is two siblings inside made it out alive.

No word yet as to what caused this fire.