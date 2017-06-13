Delia Bayna from The Stem Shoppe, along with 9-year-old Madison, show us how to work collaboratively to problem solve the best solutions. You can learn more about The Stem Shoppe by clicking here.
How to read someone’s mind using math
-
Brooke and Brittany’s Baby Gender Reveal!
-
Google Fiber hoping to inspire more interest in STEM subjects among girls, minorities
-
High school conference aims to change demographics of tech workforce
-
Encourage kids to create with technology not just consume it
-
Teen girls get hands-on experience in STEM fields on SheTech Explorer Day
-
-
Stuffed Mushrooms
-
Governor Herbert signs education bills at Oquirrh Hills Middle School
-
Stem cells may offer hope for autism, study finds
-
The hero who accidentally stopped the cyberattack from spreading
-
Odd vegetables you should try + 2 healthy recipes
-
-
Asparagus and Spinach Soup
-
LDS Church issues statement on homeless issues in Utah
-
Utah Motorsports Campus announces 2017 schedule, new management agreement