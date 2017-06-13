Live Now: AG Jeff Sessions testifies on his side of Russia probe

Chimichurri Steak Salad

1 lb. boneless steak, any cut

5-6 cups loosely packed spinach or arugula

1/2 small red onion, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 avocado, sliced

Chimichurri Dressing

1 garlic clove

1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Season steak with salt and pepper on both sides. Cook on a grill or in a skillet to desired doneness. Let rest 5 minutes. Cut into thin slices.

In a large bowl, add the spinach or arugula, onion, tomatoes and avocado.

In a food processor, mix together all of the ingredients for the Chimichurri Dressing until well blended. Pour desired amount of dressing over the salad. Mix well. Place on plates. Top with steak sliced. Spoon extra dressing over steak slices. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

