Semi tipped over due to heavy winds on I-80 in Tooele County near Salt Flats. WB lanes closed causing huge backup. Details on @fox13 pic.twitter.com/ghOMhRC8Vw — Dora Scheidell (@dorasnews) June 12, 2017

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah – One lane of I-80 each direction is now open from MP 1-90 in Tooele County after multiple wrecks closed all lanes Monday.

The North Tooele Fire District said at least four semi trucks have rolled near MM 72, MM 74 and MM 82.

The National Weather Service is reporting strong winds with the greatest concerns on I-80 and I-70.

High-profile vehicles are restricted on I-80 WB/WB from MP 82 to MP 70.

High winds causing problems on I-80 West of SLC. #utwx #utwind pic.twitter.com/ekqWIp6aAd — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 12, 2017

It is extremely windy across Utah right now. Strong crosswinds = dangerous driving conditions. Please use caution. pic.twitter.com/hWPp2dzklj — Allison Croghan (@AllisonCroghan) June 12, 2017

Crash

WB I-80 at MP 77 (Dugway / SR-196 Jct) Tooele Co.

Right Shoulder

Est. Clearance Time: 2:00 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 12, 2017

Weather Alert: Strong wind gusts across much of UT for Monday. Greatest concerns I-80 and I-70. @TravelWiseUtah @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/1DoL6L44bt — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 12, 2017