× Woman rescued after stranded on mountainside in American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY – A 64-year-old woman has been rescued after getting stranded on the mountainside in American Fork Canyon Monday.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a ledge in American Fork Canyon at about 9:30 a.m. where they found the woman about 40 feet up above SR 92 at MM 14.5.

Deputies said she was hiking with her grandson and was trying to get back to Pine Hollow Trailhead when she got stranded trying to take a shortcut.

UCSO Search and Rescue and the Lone Peak Fire Department were called in to help.

SAR set up a system of ropes and lowered the woman from the mountainside after more than two hours. T

Rescuers had to endure temperatures in the 30s with wind and blowing snow.

Authorities said the woman was suffering from mild hypothermia and was taken to a nearby hospital.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

Woman rescued from mountainside in American Fork Canyon. https://t.co/H2IytmpHwu pic.twitter.com/63ZV4LhryL — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) June 12, 2017